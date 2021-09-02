Splashin’ good time in Langford

SEIZE THE DAY AND HAVE FUN Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)SEIZE THE DAY AND HAVE FUN Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn't dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the five year old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn't dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the five year old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Rhiley Thornsen was at Centennial Park with her parents and sibling on Tuesday afternoon, shrieking and laughing as she ran through the spraying water.

READ MORE: Good moon rising, Oak Bay residents invited on walkabout to watch

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke Fall Fair spread out over two weeks in September
Next story
Two-time B.C. heart transplant recipient urges COVID vaccine opponents to reconsider

Just Posted

The new Children’s Development Centre on Cordova Bay Road will provide specialized education and support for students in kindergarten to Grade 8. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
New Saanich Children’s Development Centre safer, equipped with mental health supports

The BC Legislature will be lit in pink on Thursday evening in support of healthcare workers, some of whom faced the wrath of vaccine protesters Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. legislature to be lit in pink Thursday to support health-care workers

Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour (from left, top to bottom), incumbent Green Elizabeth May, New Democrat Sabina Singh and Conservative David Busch participated in the MicCHEK podcast hosted by Rob Shaw and Joe Perkins (top right) on Monday morning. (Screenshot)
Saanich Gulf-Islands candidates clash on environment, agree on high ferry, housing costs

A mini pinscher. Victoria Animal Control Services responded to a call after a seventh naloxone resuscitation was provided for one dog at Portland Housing Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria considers seizing pets that have ingested narcotics