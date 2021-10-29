Spooktacular safety tips from the Saanich Police Department

Police encourage everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween

With Halloween almost upon us, the Saanich Police Department is reminding residents to wear visible costumes while keeping safety in mind.

The spooky night is the only evening in the district when fireworks are allowed and police said they’re permitted from 5 to 10 p.m. so long as residents have a permit.

Police recommend that kids and adults alike enjoying the festivities wear a bright costume, reflective tape, or armbands to heighten visibility. It is also suggested that children’s costumes fit well to reduce the chances of tripping and that children wear makeup as opposed to a mask to allow for better vision.

It’s encouraged that those out trick-or-treating accessorize with a flashlight or glowsticks to increase visibility.

Parents should be aware of the route that their children plan to follow if going out alone and a curfew should be agreed upon. Prior to trick-or-treating, children should learn places along the route where they can get help, such as the local police or fire station.

Pets should be kept indoors and those with fantastical decorations should be mindful of ensuring a clear path leading up to their door.

Pumpkins lit by safety glow sticks or battery-operated flameless candles are not a fire hazard and should be considered before fire-lit tealights.

Lastly, tampering of loot is rare but inspection of candy should be conducted by parents or guardians prior to indulging.

