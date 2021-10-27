Spooky Sooke Road house has a community feel

The dragon was Ross’ first decoration. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Ross says she gets people honking as they drive by along Sooke Road. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Ross says some of the donations she bought, and some were donated from members of the community. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Ross had to redo a lot of the setup after the storm over the weekend. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)

People who travel along Highway 14 will have become familiar with Mel Ross’ house, the house along Sooke Road fully decked out with Halloween decorations.

Ross has lived in the house for more than a decade, but only started putting out Halloween decorations six or seven years ago. Ross said it started out after she held a Halloween party for her duaghter, and it grew from there.

Her house, just past the Shell gas station as you leave Sooke, gets a lot of eyeballs passing it, and the community has started to support her display.

“I’ve had people drop stuff off on the doorstep just like randomly. I’ve had people put things in the yard in the display,” she said. “It’s become kind of a community thing.”

Ross says people will honk as they drive by and the construction workers in the area thanked her for setting it up.

“It’s really motivating,” she said. “The more they try and cheer me on, the more I want to keep doing it.”

Ross said she has learned new tricks over the years to improve and expand on her decorations. One thing has been using metal rebar as stakes to secure the mannequins into the ground so they don’t blow over in the wind — although she did have to fix a good chunk of her decorations after the weekend’s storm.

She added she’s also started using spray foam in decorations to simulate blood and guts.



