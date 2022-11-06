Sports, song drive Oak Bay High teacher named among the province’s best

Oak Bay High teacher Tina Horwood is recognized with a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education for extracurricular leadership during a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)

An Oak Bay High teacher is among the province’s best. Tina Horwood is this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education winner in the category of extracurricular leadership. The awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students in B.C.

Over her more than 30-year career Horwood has coached youth sports from the court to the lakeshore to the slopes and led inspiring musical programs both through classes, extracurriculars and in the community.

The 10 winners were announced at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14. Each winner receives a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school for professional learning and a commemorative trophy.

