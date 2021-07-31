St. John Ambulance therapy dogs head back to work in B.C. Aug. 5

St. John Ambulance therapy dog Fasken (centre) does his thing at a Victoria law office. Pre-pandemic, the four-legged volunteers visited facilities such as hospitals, care homes, schools, workplaces and more on a weekly basis. (Courtesy of St. John’s Ambulance B.C. & Yukon)

St. John Ambulance will let the dogs out for pet therapy across a variety of in-person workplaces, starting on Aug. 5.

“Work Like a Dog Day is all about celebrating those who put in that extra effort and care all year long to their work,” said Anna Boekhoven, manager of fund development and partnerships at St. John Ambulance, B.C. and Yukon. “Given that our therapy dog teams are the most caring workers we know, we thought this was the perfect day to reunite them with their communities.”

In-person recipients of the pet therapy session can expect an hour of petting, playing and taking pictures with the therapy dogs. Virtual visits are also available for remote workplaces, where employees will have the chance to learn about the importance of the dog’s work, share stories and watch the pup show off tricks.

Burke, a Bernese mountain dog, has been a participating therapy dog since 2018. Handler Carey McBeth said her and Burke have been looking forward to the return of volunteering for a long time.

“Burke has really missed the weekly routine of putting on his ‘work’ bandana and heading out to make new friends, so we’re thrilled to be a part of this event,” McBeth said. “No matter where we visit, his presence always seems to make everyone smile and throughout the years he has helped people of all ages through some tough times.”

Interactions with therapy dogs have been proven to decrease stress levels and anxiety, and simply provide moments of undistracted joy, according to St. John Ambulance.

“The workplace teams get the opportunity to take a well-deserved puppy break, and our therapy dogs get an unlimited amount of attention and pets for up to an hour. It’s a win-win situation!” Boekhoven said.

To book an in-person therapy dog or a virtual visit this Work Like a Dog Day, donate to the therapy dog program at bit.ly/3y6xxgM. Bookings close on July 30 at 5 p.m. Email bcy.fundraising@sja.ca for questions or more information.

