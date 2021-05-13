Mason Rae, Grade 6, with his painting of an imagined watery night landscape. He used acrylic paint, a small brush and a toothpick. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Mason Rae, Grade 6, with his painting of an imagined watery night landscape. He used acrylic paint, a small brush and a toothpick. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Student art show ‘best we’ve ever had’ says Sooke Arts Council president

The Art of Kindness is on display until May 16

Ask a student to paint kindness, or write a poem on mindfulness and what will you get?

In Sooke, you’ll get a full blown art show with paintings, fibre art, photography, digital art and poetry.

“I think it’s the best show we’ve ever had,” said Sooke Arts Council president Tanya Darling. The council is hosting The Art of Kindness at their gallery (6596 Sooke Rd.) until May 16.

Darling has been fascinated with the quality of work the youngsters produced, and deeply touched by the art from the older students.

The gallery has a wall of art from five and six year olds who attend Amber Academy’s after school program, and the main gallery features art from middle and secondary school-aged students in Sooke.

Grade 6 student Mason Rae has two paintings on display, and was working on another in a bright corner of the gallery when the Mirror stopped in to see the show.

READ MORE: Student artists explore the meaning of kindness

Rae has been taking after school art classes for three years, and loves painting landscapes from his imagination — especially night scenes. One of his pieces, Dark Reflections, was inspired by a Bob Ross art show. You can see the trademark soft brush work Ross was famous for, but the scene comes from Rae’s mind.

His newer piece is more stark, showing silhouetted trees against a starry sky that Rae used a toothpick to achieve.

Some art in the gallery is abstract, like Caring by Faber Darling-Mosey. There’s a sophisticated watercolour by Sydney Horn (Thank you dear brother) and two poems. Darling said most people tear up after reading Hurt by Nora Crowley.

Cash and gift awards will be handed out on May 16. There’s a members’ choice prize and first, second and third places for both middle and secondary school artists.

