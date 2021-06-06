Student-led food drive in Central Saanich sets new record

A food drive held across multiple schools in Central Saanich collected more than 19,000 non-perishable items for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank in Sidney.

Students and staff of Stelly’s Secondary School showed off the record number of donations in the school’s gym, aptly named the Hive after the school’s Stinger mascot, as part of the school’s fourth annual Fill the Hive food drive held May 5.

Students collected the items and money donations from drop-off stations at Keating and Brentwood elementary schools and Bayside Middle School. Students also canvassed homes for donations with the help of a no-contact system using paper bags donated by Thrifty Foods.

Beverly Elder, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, welcomed the donations.

“The timing of this event works so well for us,” she said. “(With COVID-19), we lost so many of our Christmas food drives. This by far makes up for them not happening.”

Students Jasmeen Lalari, Lauren MacFarlane, Alexis Newton, Eva Person and Yael Stevens planned and organized the event with the help of staff, students and alumni.

“This was one of the only events Stelly’s held this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” MacFarlane said.

“(It) was really nice getting to not only help out those who are struggling to feed themselves or their families, but also be a part of a school initiative,” added Stevens.

