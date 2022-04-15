Submissions now open for two prestigious Victoria book awards

Brian Butler (left) and Mayor Lisa Helps at the 2019 Victoria Book Prizes Announcement Gala. Applications for the Butler Book Prize and Children’s Book Prize are now being accepted by the City of Victoria. (File courtesy of Victoria Book Prize Society)

The City of Victoria is now accepting submissions for a chance to take home $5,000 for the Butler Book Prize or the Children’s Book Prize.

The Butler Book Prize is granted to a local author for the best fiction, literary non-fiction or poetry book published in the previous year. The award is a partnership between the City of Victoria and Brian Butler of Butler Brothers Supplies Ltd.

The Children’s Book Prize is awarded to an author or illustrator of literature for children or youth. It was established in 2008 by the late Mel Bolen and has been sponsored by the City of Victoria since 2020.

“This city loves its writers,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “Books have been a refuge for so many people during the pandemic, connecting us with ideas, people and even faraway places while we found ourselves stuck at home. I hope these important annual prizes will inspire Victoria readers to pick up more local books at local bookstores and libraries.”

For the 2022 prizes, books submitted must have been published between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. They must not have been submitted previously and the piece needs to be new – not a reissue or a revision of previous work.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 20.

For more information, including submission forms and guidelines, visit victoriabookprizes.ca.

