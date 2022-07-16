Summer art show coming to Colwood

Arts and Culture Colwood Society is hosting the show July 23 at Meadow Park

The Arts and Culture Colwood Society is hosting its summer art show on July 23.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited to Meadow Park in Royal Bay to enjoy both the scenery and the work of local artists.

Everything from paintings to jewelry, pottery, and other 3D creations will be showcased in the outdoor exhibition. All pieces on display will also be for sale directly from the artists themselves.

Parking for the show, which is sponsored by the society’s Coast Collective Visual Arts Program, will be available in the Royal Bay Secondary School main parking lot.

For more information, visit the society’s website at artsandculturecolwood.com.

