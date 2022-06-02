The summer night market returns to Oak Bay Avenue each month starting June 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The summer night market returns to Oak Bay Avenue each month starting June 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Summer market hits Oak Bay Avenue with Cops for Cancer spinner

Range of vendors, food trucks and entertainment returns to The Avenue

A fundraising tradition returns with the night market on Oak Bay Avenue next week.

The first Oak Bay Village Night Market in two years offers artisanal offerings of food, product and beverages June 8. Among the many vendors, Tillicum elementary principal Jeff Duyndam will pedal away on the front lawn of municipal hall as a fundraiser. Duyndam is a member of the 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team set to cycle from Port Alice to Victoria this fall.

He shares the space with Paul Kilshaw making magic, and the Oak Bay United Church hosting crafts and activities including a scavenger hunt.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria teens explore outdoors, hone leadership skills with tourism program

The market will also provide a variety of entertainment, including music by Kafoozalum and Two Among Friends.

A variety of food trucks will be on site, and restaurants and restaurant patios will be open.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market fills Oak Bay Avenue from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue the second Wednesday of each month June through September from 4 to 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C. couple commissions Indigenous art for skateboards

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay

Previous story
For the love of animals ‘lock-in’ during BC SPCA fundraiser

Just Posted

The public is being warned about an aggressive black bear that was in Mount Wells Regional Park on June 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Aggressive black bear charges toward hiker at Langford area park

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are conducting a number of major crime investigation, including an historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims, and an overdose death in Sidney. (Black Press Media File)
Historical sexual assault investigation by Sidney/North Saanich RCMP a lengthy process

Players from Canada and Spain run onto the field during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium in April. Rugby Canada is combining the women’s and men’s tournaments at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver starting in 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)
Women’s sevens rugby event shifts from Langford to Vancouver for 2023

Some of the remaining unclaimed artwork seized from a closed art gallery in Oak Bay in April by Saanich police during their investigation into potential fraud and other activities. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
200 pieces still unclaimed after seizure from Oak Bay art gallery in April