Summer market hits Oak Bay Avenue with Cops for Cancer spinner

Range of vendors, food trucks and entertainment returns to The Avenue

The summer night market returns to Oak Bay Avenue each month starting June 8. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A fundraising tradition returns with the night market on Oak Bay Avenue next week.

The first Oak Bay Village Night Market in two years offers artisanal offerings of food, product and beverages June 8. Among the many vendors, Tillicum elementary principal Jeff Duyndam will pedal away on the front lawn of municipal hall as a fundraiser. Duyndam is a member of the 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team set to cycle from Port Alice to Victoria this fall.

He shares the space with Paul Kilshaw making magic, and the Oak Bay United Church hosting crafts and activities including a scavenger hunt.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria teens explore outdoors, hone leadership skills with tourism program

The market will also provide a variety of entertainment, including music by Kafoozalum and Two Among Friends.

A variety of food trucks will be on site, and restaurants and restaurant patios will be open.

The Oak Bay Village Night Market fills Oak Bay Avenue from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue the second Wednesday of each month June through September from 4 to 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C. couple commissions Indigenous art for skateboards

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bay