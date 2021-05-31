Sweatin’ for Science participants have collectively clocked 90,000+ kilometres during the fundraiser – the equivalent of more than one lap around the perimeter of BC and Yukon.

Sweatin’ for Science group collectively travels the distance of one lap around the perimeter of BC and Yukon

Funds will make science fairs more accessible for those who might not otherwise be able to take part

The Science Fair Foundation BC’s fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science has raised almost $50,000 for science fairs in BC and Yukon and will be awarding prizes to the top three participants for both fundraising and distance.

The group has collectively clocked over 90,000 kilometres – the equivalent of more than one lap around the perimeter of BC and Yukon!

Participants are able to clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing and paddle boarding. Funds raised are earmarked to make science fairs more accessible, breaking barriers for those who might not otherwise be able to take part.

Prizes for the top three fundraisers and participants who travelled the most km during the six-week campaign will be awarded at a virtual ceremony on Sunday, May 30. The awards show will kick off with a virtual workout lead by Okanagan-based DancePL3Y instructor Ashley Dias.

There’s still time to join the challenge. All science fair participants, supporters and enthusiasts can sign up at sweatinfor.science.

“Participation helps foster a sense of excitement and discovery for young people in S.T.E.A.M. while staying active and building community,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC.

Now more than ever, it’s important to connect and participants can gather colleagues to build culture and camaraderie with a corporate team, or families can spend more quality time together and pledge to go for an evening walk together every night after dinner!

Groups of friends can also connect virtually at a time when we can’t be together in person. Together, Sweatin’ for Science is making it possible for more kids to pursue their science dreams.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience

Sweatin’ for Science participants can clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing and paddle boarding.

Sweatin' for Science participants can clock kilometres while doing a variety of activities, from running, dancing and walking to rock climbing and paddle boarding.

Most Read