The Francophone Games are on again for Greater Victoria

Multifaceted event cancelled for 2021 is a go for 2022, organizers say

Victoria will host the Canadian Francophone Games in July 2022. The event, shown here in New Brunswick in 2017, brings together French-speaking students from across the country in a variety of competitions. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)

Celebrez la difference Francophonie!

The Victoria Francophone Society is collaborating with the Canadian Francophone Games to bring the national event to the region in July 2022.

Victoria had won the right to host the 2021 Games, which includes French-speaking students from across Canada, but those plans were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“There was an initial disappointment everyone experienced last year with the cancellation,” said Games executive director Casey Edmunds. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to host the Games and are in the process of finalizing artists and guests and arranging funding.”

The search is on for volunteers as well.

Edmunds is buoyed by the return of tourists this summer, which bodes well for next year, he said. “We’re already starting to feel that vibe of tourists in town. We’re going to make Victoria French for a week in 2022 and that will add a unique dimension to the city.”

More than 1,100 participants attended the Canadian Francophone Games in Moncton-Dieppe, N.B. in 2017, and Edmunds anticipates about 1,200 when Victoria hosts next year.

The Games focuses on three disciplines: arts, leadership and sports. The arts component includes music, culinary arts, improvisation and visual arts. Leadership consists of public speaking competitions and a media competition involving radio, television, print and web journalism. The Leadership in Action program puts an emphasis on youth civic engagement in such areas as climate change, reconciliation, mental health and queer identity.

Sports competitions include badminton, volleyball, three on three basketball, and track and field, and other demonstration sports.

Watch for more information on the Games, or learn more about the Victoria Francophone Society at sfvictoria.ca.

