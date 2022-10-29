The Maritime Museum of B.C. to open new exhibit showing sailors handiwork on long voyages

The new exhibit will feature various DIY projects that sailors would do to entertain themselves

A new exhibit will open at the Maritime Museum of B.C. featuring sailor DIY culture on Nov. 8 (Courtesy Maritime Museum of B.C.)

A new exhibit at the Maritime Museum of B.C. will detail a culture of DIY among sailors.

The new exhibit titled ‘Darn It! Our Maritime Make and Mend Culture’ is set to open Nov. 8, just in time for Remembrance Day, and will feature different projects that sailors would use to keep themselves entertained.

The exhibit will show how sailors would carve, embroider, and repurpose anything they could for both entertainment and out of necessity.

Sailors used their survival skills and techniques to mend items and create gifts they could give to loved ones after they returned from long periods of isolation.

Through this do-it-yourself culture, soldiers would fight boredom. The exhibit will show how they turned a piece of clothing into something more or mended their clothing and equipment, said Heather Feeney, who manages collections and exhibits at the museum.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit will run from Nov. 8 until April 1, 2023.

