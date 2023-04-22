The Saanich Earth Day Festival celebrates the planet with family-friendly fun

The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Local food trucks provided vegitarian and plant-based meals. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival on April 22, hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day on April 22, Festival hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) The Saanich Earth Day Festival hosted local vendors and informational tents aimed at helping the community reduce carbon footprints. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Ian Swan and Lorraine Murray operated a booth dedicated to educating visitors on composting at the Saanich Earth Day Festival, April 22. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

The Saanich Earth Day Festival brought families, organizations and local businesses together to celebrate sustainability and the planet.

The festival focused on sustainability, with booths that featured education on composting, games about reducing carbon foot prints and information about pollinator gardens.

“It is a great opportunity for us to put together an event that brings people together,” said Saanich mayor, Dean Murdock, “Earth Day, of course, is significant – not just in Saanich, but around the world. It is great way to show people the ways they can reduce their carbon footprint and reduce the impact they have in their day-to-day lives, whether that is through commuting or their home energy use or growing their own veggies.”

The festival featured local music, powered by peddling, as well as information by BC Transit and the most recent upgrades to E-bikes, which people could take for a spin around the parking lot.

Strategically held right off Galloping Goose Trail, in the parking lot of Saanich municipal hall, the festival made it easy for visitors to come by bike.

“It is also just a great opportunity to get people together to hop on their bikes and use the great trail system we’ve got here, run into neighbours and bring the kids out for face painting,” Murdock said. “We know through the pandemic just how significant it is when people can’t come together, so the more we’re able to offer these for people to come together, especially when there is a focus on sustainability and healthy living, we’re happy to be the convener.”

