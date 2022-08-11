There’s still time to win a dream home in Sooke

A home at SookePoint is part of a $2.6-million prize package that includes a 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range. (Contributed - B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation)

Someone has to win that dream home prize package in Sooke, so why not you?

And besides, even if you don’t win, you can take comfort in knowing the money you invested in a game of chance will assist sick children throughout the province.

Tickets for this year’s B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Dream Lottery are now on sale, with one of the grand prizes including a home at SookePoint.

The Moonlight Bay Ocean Cottage, a 1,040-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom home featuring stunning views, is part of a prize package worth more than $2.6 million, including a 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range and $1.35 million in cash.

Winners of the eight grand prize package draw can choose from the one in Sooke, two options in South Surrey, homes in Courtenay, Kelowna, Vernon and Vancouver, or opt for $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

Proceeds go directly to B.C. Children’s Hospital research initiatives transform children’s lives through groundbreaking innovation and discovery.

Last year, approximately 138,000 patients visited the hospital from across B.C.

“As the only hospital in the province devoted exclusively to the care of children, B.C. Children’s Hospital provides a calibre of child-centred specialized care that is difficult to find anywhere else in the province,” said Malcolm Berry, president and CEO of B.C. Children’s Hospital.

“This expertise is why the research discoveries made at B.C. Children’s hold great potential for finding answers to the biggest questions in child health.”

Dream Lottery tickets cost $100 for a three-pack, $175 for a six-pack, $250 for a nine-pack, and packs of 20 for $500. Additional opportunities to win include the 50/50 PLUS jackpot with a possibility of winning up to $1,155,000, depending on the number of tickets sold, and the Daily Cash PLUS draws, with 126 prizes and $348,000 in cash. There are 3,045 additional prizes for dream vacations and cars worth more than $3.5 million.

You can purchase tickets at BCchildren.com, or call 604-536-2491 or 1-888-888-1567. Tickets, available until Oct. 13 or until they sell out, can also be purchased at London Drugs and Save-On-Foods.

