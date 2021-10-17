Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Trick-or-treat Saanich recreation passes a healthy alternative during spooky season

Saanich Parks and Recreation offers passes to families from Oct. 15 to 31

Halloween trick-or-treat passes have returned for $1 from Saanich Parks and Recreation.

The district noted in a release that these passes are a healthy alternative to candy for those enjoying the Halloween season, or rather, a way to balance out a time of overindulgence.

The passes are on sale from Oct. 15 to 31 and there is a maximum of 50 tickets allowed per household.

Each pass is good for one complimentary youth admission at G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre for public skating admission, Gordon Head Recreation Centre for fun or family swim, and Saanich Commonwealth Place for fun or family swim until the end of the spooky season.

To purchase tickets visit saanich.ca.

ALSO READ: Saanich Parks and Recreation adds swim sessions for women, 2SLGBTQ+

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichHalloween

Previous story
Seasonal garden display inspires creativity, smiles in Sidney
Next story
Shift online closes some windows, opens other doors for Oak Bay Toastmasters

Just Posted

A cluster of brown bats in Canoe Creek near Nanaimo exhibit white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus. BatWeek in Greater Victoria aims to appreciate and educate the community about bats, Oct. 24 to 31. (Photo courtesy of Habitat Acquisition Trust)
BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals

Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Trick-or-treat Saanich recreation passes a healthy alternative during spooky season

While still working on gathering in-person, the Oak Bay Toastmasters club meets every Tuesday. (Courtesy Oak Bay Toastmasters)
Shift online closes some windows, opens other doors for Oak Bay Toastmasters

Owners Garvin, left, and Shanon Tse outside Helmcken Market on Oct. 15, its last day in business after 48 years. Community members gathered outside the View Royal market to show their appreciation. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
View Royal thanks Helmcken Market for its friendly legacy as the store closes after 48 years