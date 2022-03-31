University of Victoria brews tea and climate talk gatherings

The University of Victoria is hosting six weeks of climate cafes on campus and in Victoria now through May 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

The University of Victoria hosts six weeks of climate cafes to spur conversation in the community.

The climate cafes, hosted on campus and in Victoria, are community-based discussion groups to share thoughts, feelings and experiences about climate change. Engage with neighbours, enjoy tea and snacks and be open about how the climate crisis is affecting individuals and the community in a supportive group setting.

The sessions are open to the public with evenings in Victoria and at UVic.

Climate cafes are Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Dock, 300 Cormorant St. and on campus Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for six weeks through May 4.

Email severino@uvic.ca for more details and cafe location at UVic.

