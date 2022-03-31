The University of Victoria is hosting six weeks of climate cafes on campus and in Victoria now through May 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

The University of Victoria is hosting six weeks of climate cafes on campus and in Victoria now through May 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

University of Victoria brews tea and climate talk gatherings

Cafes invite community-based discussion groups to share thoughts on climate change

The University of Victoria hosts six weeks of climate cafes to spur conversation in the community.

The climate cafes, hosted on campus and in Victoria, are community-based discussion groups to share thoughts, feelings and experiences about climate change. Engage with neighbours, enjoy tea and snacks and be open about how the climate crisis is affecting individuals and the community in a supportive group setting.

READ ALSO: Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says

The sessions are open to the public with evenings in Victoria and at UVic.

Climate cafes are Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Dock, 300 Cormorant St. and on campus Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for six weeks through May 4.

Email severino@uvic.ca for more details and cafe location at UVic.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Climate changeoak baySaanichUVic

Previous story
8-year-old Lower Mainland resident sells paintings to help Ukrainians

Just Posted

Photos of Payton MacDonald, who has been missing for two weeks, pinned up during a news conference in Victoria on March 31. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
RCMP make public appeal in Victoria about missing Ladysmith girl

Nesbitt said she’s had near-misses with cyclists on several occasions. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Sooke resident shares safety concerns with others on the Goose

The District of Saanich will be paving Shelbourne Street at McKenzie Avenue on April 2 for most of the day. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Paving closure to impact Shelbourne Street in Saanich this Saturday

UVic Vikes David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden seen at the top of the podium following their 4 x 800-metre relay victory at the 2022 Canada West University Championships. The team will compete at nationals in New Brunswick from March 31 to April 2. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic Vikes track athletes chasing national gold starting Thursday