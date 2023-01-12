Vancouver comic brings ‘rant-y’ style to Victoria show

Julie Kim will be in Victoria in March

By Ella Matte/contributor

Toronto-born Julie Kim has been doing comedy for 11 years, which means she’s gone on a lot of rants.

Now she’s bring her self-described “rant-y” style to Victoria for a show on March 3.

Kim is a mainstay on TV and radio, having been a part of CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh out Loud, Kim’s Convenience, the Winnipeg’s and Halifax’s comedy festivals and more. Kim is coming in hot after an accomplished 2022, where she toured across North America with Ronny Chieng – known for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Crazy Rich Asians, hosting last year’s the Juno Awards and most recently Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel, which Kim helped write.

In an interview with Toronto Guardian, Kim describes her comedy style as “hilarious, angry, sometimes rant-y, and usually clever,” addressing topics like interracial relationships, gender, race, social policies and has a raw take on motherhood.

Seinfeld has been an influence for the comedian as she admires the show for “word efficiency and zeroing in on the funny.”

Although raised in Toronto, she now resides in Vancouver.

“I really miss Toronto for its hustle, culture, true multiculturalism and soul,” Kim said. “Yet I’m in Vancouver and I think I’m here for the nature and mild climate.”

She often jokes with friends “that living in Vancouver is like dating a really hot guy with no personality.”

Although her comedy is for all types of people, she recognizes that in particular she has a strong female fanbase that also includes parents of small children.

“My comedy can be strongly feminist, but not so much that it ostracizes non-females,” she said.

Her comedy videos have accumulated almost 30 million views online and the comedian’s fanbase is only growing. It’s evident she is passionate about humor and after a decade of stand-up experience she will always say “the sound of people’s laughter will never get old.”

Kim will perform at the intimate Victoria Event Centre on March 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. It’s 19-plus, so remember to bring a required ID. Tickets are $25 and available online at victoriaeventcentre.ca.

READ MORE: Iconic brand returns to Victoria

comedy