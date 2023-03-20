Gael, an Irish setter from North Saanich, was the overall winner of the Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest last year. Image by Pauliina Saarinen Photography.

Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest underway

Proceeds from contest and calendar sales benefit Operation Freedom Paws Canada Service Dog Program

The third annual Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest has launched and organizers welcome Island dogs to compete for great prizes. All proceeds from the contest and subsequent calendar sales will benefit Operation Freedom Paws Canada Service Dog Program based in Fanny Bay.

Twenty-nine businesses from Vancouver Island and beyond have donated their products and services for prizes that are sure to get you and your dog drooling. Winners will be determined by the number of votes they receive. In addition to winning months’ worth of food and other prizes, 12 top-placed dogs will be featured in the Vancouver Island Dogs 2024 Calendar.

There will also be weekly prizes for the top-voted dogs during the six-week-long contest. To enter, submit a photo of your dog with a $10-donation and get your friends and family to vote for their favourite entrant. For more information and to enter the contest, go to https://www.gogophotocontest.com/ofpcanada. The contest will run until April 30.

The calendar fundraiser has become one of Ocean Freedom Paws Canada’s most successful fundraisers, with more than $70,000 raised in the first two years.

Operation Freedom Paws Canada is a registered Canadian charity that matches rescue dogs with human partners who suffer from a disability. OFP Canada provides the dog-handler teams with training and support to certify them as service dog teams under the BC Guide Dog and Service Dog Act. OFP Canada’s training program is a lifeline for people suffering from trauma or other disabilities, as the program enables their clients to rejoin their communities and live life with renewed hope. OFP Canada is looking to build a permanent training facility to be able to help more people. Visit www.ofpcanada.org to learn more about their Service Dog Program. They currently have 32 teams in training who come from all over Vancouver Island.

Pauliina Saarinen Photography is a professional photographer of dogs and their people, serving all of Vancouver Island. She captures pets’ best expressions and moments in images that have received awards in international competitions.

“I’m honoured to partner with OFP Canada,” said Saarinen. “They take their service dog teams under their wings, providing everything they need to succeed.”

She will photograph the 12 winners for the calendar, which will be available for purchase in the fall from OFP Canada.

