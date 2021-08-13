Linda Mills, Lynn Kobierski and Maureen Allen during a pre-pandemic in-person fundraising ride. (Courtesy Victoria Grandmothers for Africa)

Linda Mills, Lynn Kobierski and Maureen Allen during a pre-pandemic in-person fundraising ride. (Courtesy Victoria Grandmothers for Africa)

Vancouver Island grandmothers ride virtually for their peers in Africa

Ride kicks off Saturday at Mile Zero, finishes there Sept. 12

Grandmas roll out Saturday for the 15th Victoria Grandmothers for Africa cycling fundraiser.

For the second year, it’ll run virtually starting from Mile Zero on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. and finishing Sept. 10.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, riders cycled down-Island as a group from Campbell River. Now each woman sets her own routes, choosing a distance that is personally challenging. She cycles a virtual trip across sub-Saharan Africa, on a conventional bike, an e-bike or a stationary bike, and invites donors to support her efforts. The funds are distributed through the Stephen Lewis Foundation to community-based organizations in Africa where grandmothers are building a healthy future for the children in their care.

The 65 riders, aged 58 to 86, are from Victoria, Campbell River, Duncan, Ladysmith and Merville. Wearing their lime green, yellow and mango jerseys, they will gather at Mile Zero on Sept. 12 to celebrate the kilometres achieved and funds raised.

Last year 67 women rode more than 27,000 kilometres and raised about $145,000.

Visit bit.ly/3AN7lsL to donate. Learn more about the cause at www.victoriagrandmothersforafrica.ca.

