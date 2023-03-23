Local artist Paul Archer painted a mural of Alfred “The Flowerman” Sillem, March 23. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Victoria artist pays tribute to Alfred ‘The Flowerman’ Sillem

Paul Archer posted a new mural honouring the late local flowerman

Local artist Paul Archer has paid homage to Victoria mainstay Alfred Sillem with new mural.

Archer posted to Facebook on March 23 a new piece of public art celebrating the life of the man lovingly known as Albert the Flowerman, who died this month at the age of 77.

In the Facebook post, Archer refers to Sillem as “Victoria’s Cupid” – a nod to his profession of selling flowers from his shop, as well as taking to the streets to deliver flowers in a tuxedo.

