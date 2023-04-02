Victoria-based nonprofit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

The Habitat Acquisition Trust project is part of the Good Neighbours to Nature program

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to the prairies with help from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers. (Courtesy of Ronna Woudstra)

A Victoria-based conservation nonprofit has launched a land stewardship project to raise awareness about the significance of the prairies.

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to the prairies with assistance from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers.

“This project is a long time coming and only possible thanks to the dedicated work of many passionate individuals before us who laid the groundwork,” said Paige Erickson-McGee, program manager at Habitat Acquisition Trust. “We continue to collaborate with those experts and knowledge keepers to ensure we can be successful in this work.”

The project is part of the Good Neighbours to Nature program which teaches landowners how to understand and care for nature in their backyards and neighbourhoods.

“Through our Good Neighbours program, we intend to empower stewards of key prairie areas through hands-on training, community-based outreach and providing resources to those who need them” said Ronna Woudstra, stewardship coordinator at Habitat Acquisition Trust.

Habitat Acquisition Trust will be holding workshops to build skills related to the project on April 11 to 12 and April 29.

The workshops will be held at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, Langford and the Prospect Lake Area.

The exact locations will be given after registration and those interested can sign up at hat.bc.ca/yfi-workshop.

“It can be challenging for residents to know where to start,” Erickson-McGee said. “One place to begin is to show up and listen. Go to events and workshops, and thoughtfully listen to the Indigenous communities and individuals who are sharing their knowledge and experience about these important cultural landscapes.”

Habitat Acquisition Trust is also hosting other events to help people learn about prairie ecosystems on April 12 to 13, April 23 and April 28.

People can learn more and sign up for these events at bit.ly/40zfQVt.

“Due to the lack of endangered species legislation or other legal protection in B.C., endangered plants, animals and their habitats continue to be scraped off the surface of this region with little to no consequence,” Erickson-McGee said. “It can be hard to stomach for those who know the importance of these spaces, knowing there is only one or two percent left.”

READ MORE: Miss Earth Canada pulls weeds with Greater Victoria Green Team

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaVictoria