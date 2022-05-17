Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club gets a restart on the Gorge

Despite the day’s rainy weather, about 30 members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club made their way to the Gorge for fun races on May 15. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club took Sunday afternoon to Restart the Gorge – a community event aimed at drumming up interest as the club puts the pandemic in their wake. About 30 members of the club made their way to the clubhouse on Gorge Road West on May 15 and competed in friendly races of 50 metres, 1,000 metres and 10,000 metres along the Gorge waterway while others enjoyed rides in the big canoe. The afternoon was mainly a local club event, with a few paddlers making their way in from out of town, said former club president Bon Lee watching the paddlers from the shore.

With COVID pandemic restrictions lifting, Lee said, the club of about 400 members is anticipating hosting community events and summertime meals.

Team paddling is also on the agenda, as COVID and social distancing only allowed for single or tandem races.

The activities are a welcome return for the club, which had to shut down for six months in 2020.

“Hopefully things stay their course now. Things can go back to normal,” Lee said.

A long canoe glides along the Gorge on May 15. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)