The goal of the auction is to raise $5,000 to go toward education and living expenses for women and girls in Afghanistan. (Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan/Facebook)

The goal of the auction is to raise $5,000 to go toward education and living expenses for women and girls in Afghanistan. (Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan/Facebook)

Victoria chapter hosting online auction to raise funds for women in Afghanistan

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan fundraiser will help with education and living expenses

The Victoria chapter of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan is hosting an online auction from Nov. 11 to 18 with a goal of raising $5,000.

The auction will help fund various educational opportunities and some living expenses for women and girls in Afghanistan and will include items from local businesses, such as gift certificates and event tickets.

“There are a lot of really excellent local businesses, from Butchart Gardens to the Victoria Royals, that are providing tickets and then there’s a lot of things that have come from Afghanistan also,” said Beverley Oliver, who procures auction products and hosts events for the chapter.

Afghan women who have donated items to the auction are currently displaced in Pakistan and are working with Artisan Links, a non-profit which works to generate income for Afghan refugees.

The auction will go live on Remembrance Day to honour those who fought in Afghanistan while continuing to assist those inside the country, said chapter member Catherine Lang.

“We wanted to draw a link to Remembrance Day because so many of our community’s soldiers were involved with the mission there to help try to bring democracy to Afghanistan and of course, many didn’t come home,” Lang said. “So we’re launching it then to stand in solidarity with Afghan women but also to remember Afghan veterans.”

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women and girls have not been allowed to attend school beyond Grade 6, limiting their ability to engage in society.

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan is a national organization and a federally registered non-profit that has had a presence in Kabul since 1997.

“Now that the Taliban is back in power, we’ve had to shift to more of a digital presence, but we are still able to deliver educational programs and some living expenses to support women and girls in Afghanistan to continue to get an education,” Lang said. “We feel that is critically important to helping them fight the oppressive regime they are living under.”

Auction items can be previewed beginning Nov. 10 and additional items will be added as they sell.

All auction purchases will be picked up from a designated spot following the close of the auction on Nov. 18.

Smaller items such as gift certificates and other small things will be mailed.

For more information about the auction visit 32auctions.com/AuctionLink2022646.

READ MORE: Victoria veteran says Canadians should take pride in work done in Afghanistan

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AfghanistanCharity and Donations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chinese Canadian Museum hosts Victoria Second World War veterans for Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Wren Petty Officer Dorothy Robertson and Wren Chief Petty Officer Trudy Jardine at the RCN’s secret Japanese radio intercept hut at Gordon Head, 1945. (Courtesy of Dave Freeman)
Victoria veteran preserving stories of navy women

Second World War veteran Gordie Quan as a young man. He will be available for a Q&A at the Chinese Canadian Museum on Nov. 11. (Courtesy of the Chinese Canadian Military Museum)
Chinese Canadian Museum hosts Victoria Second World War veterans for Remembrance Day

The goal of the auction is to raise $5,000 to go toward education and living expenses for women and girls in Afghanistan. (Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan/Facebook)
Victoria chapter hosting online auction to raise funds for women in Afghanistan

Police are looking for these four suspects in connection to a shoplifting incident at the Langford Best Buy on McCallum Road. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for suspects in electronic thefts