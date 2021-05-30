Smaller 3D printed bone replicas collected from a printer. (Camosun College)

Smaller 3D printed bone replicas collected from a printer. (Camosun College)

Victoria college teams with Salt Spring firm to 3-D print massive whale bones

Process shaves days of labour off hand-sculpting method of creating model bones

A marriage of convenience between Cetacea Contracting Ltd. and Camosun College has meant a faster manufacture of mammal-bone replicas than was capable for the family-run business in its two decades.

Cetacea is a Salt Spring Island-based business specializing in building and replicating mammal skeletons, from seals to whales, modern to prehistoric. Since seeking out Camosun’s facilities, the company has been able to 3-D scan and print bones as long as 14 feet to fill orders for institutions around the world.

Traditionally, bones missing from a skeletal model are either replaced by an identical donor if possible, or sculpted by hand before being moulded and cast for display.

“That is incredibly skilled work. To get something that looks even close to realistically resembling the missing bone … it’s very hard to do,” said Cetacea president Mike deRoos. “It could be multiple days of labour per bone that we’re saving.”

Instead, Camosun’s 3-D printing labs scan real bones, scale or flip them as needed and print using ABS plastic (the same used for Lego).

“With the technology that is available these days and the expertise that Camosun has, the 3-D scanning, printing and replication process (is) feasible and affordable for our partners,” said Matt Zeleny, Camosun Innovates applied research specialist.

RELATED STORY: Victoria brewery uses 3D-printer to make face shields for health care workers

Resulting from their partnership, Cetacea and Camosun plan to supply historic blue whale and humpback whale skeletons for two Australian institutions, the Western Australia Museum and Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation. Another project has the Greater Victoria team working with the University of Alaska to replace missing bones of the Museum of the North’s bowhead whale.

DeRoos said their Camosun partnership has been beneficial beyond 3-D printing. The contractors have had nearly all of their larger skeletons scanned by the college. As a result, they were then able to virtually assemble the creatures and plan their installation in museum spaces, which is “hugely helpful working with projects overseas,” deRoos said.

In the last 15 years, deRoos said Cetacea has assembled approximately 20 whale skeletons. Utilizing the efficiency of Camosun’s technology, “I’d love it if we could do another 20,” he said. But it’s a “really small, fickle market.” The assembly projects, which traditionally take about a year, require museum funding which typically comes from government.

RELATED STORY: Spotted a whale? Here’s what to do

“So when the economy’s doing well, governments give museums a bit more to spend. The last five or seven years have been pretty busy for us,” deRoos said. “We have about three skeletons in the queue right now. Beyond that, it’s really hard to say where the next one might come from.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Whales

 

Completed 3D printed bone replicas. (Camosun College)

Completed 3D printed bone replicas. (Camosun College)

Previous story
YES Awards outdoor celebration shines spotlight on Oak Bay youth

Just Posted

Cetacea’s 3D printed bone replicas can reach as long as 14 feet. (Camosun College)
Victoria college teams with Salt Spring firm to 3-D print massive whale bones

Process shaves days of labour off hand-sculpting method of creating model bones

A pilot project that could expand the offerings of food trucks in Central Saanich remains on the table but councillors have asked staff to come back with additional information. (Black Press Media File)
Food trucks still on public menu, but Central Saanich orders more information

Councillors want more details on operating hours, licensing requirements

The 2021 Young Exceptional Star Awards will be handed out in the park behind the Oak Bay municipal hall on June 3. (Black Press Media file photo)
YES Awards outdoor celebration shines spotlight on Oak Bay youth

Find a special section in the June 10 edition of the Oak Bay News

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers, supporters rally in Mesachie Lake

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former Victoria man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Most Read