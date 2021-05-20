Victoria Cool Aid Society aims to raise $100,000 through matching challenge

First $50,000 raised will be matched from May 17 to 31

In place of its usual Homecoming Gala, the Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fundraising matching challenge with a goal of raising $100,000 (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)

With its annual Homecoming Gala called off for the second year in a row, the Victoria Cool Aid Society is once again turning to a matching challenge to raise its funds.

From May 17 to 31, eight local organizations and individuals have committed to matching up to $50,000 in donations. All of the funds will support the continuation of Cool Aid’s programs, including housing, emergency shelters, health and dental care, employment services and other supports needed by people experiencing homelessness, poverty, disability or mental illness.

The goal is to raise at least $100,000, an amount Greater Victoria surpassed in 2020.

READ ALSO: Royal Bay pride crosswalk restored following graffiti attack

Local philanthropist Andrew Beckerman, who has been the lead matching donor since the gala began in 2017, plans to send his funds straight to Cool Aid’s Palliative Outreach Resource Team (PORT). PORT assists patients nearing the ends of their lives who have complex needs due to mental health, substance use, poverty or homelessness.

“I encourage others to join us so that more people in our community can get the care they need and deserve,” Beckerman said in a statement.

More information can be found at coolaid.org.

READ ALSO: CRD approves mountain biking guidelines that drove spoke between advocates, environmentalists

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserGreater Victoria