The Victoria Fire Department is reminding the public about the sounds of fire safety during fire prevention week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Fire Department sounds off on fire prevention week

The department and the NFPA remind the public what their detectors are trying to tell them

For this year’s fire prevention week – from Sunday, Oct. 3 to Saturday, Oct. 9 – the Victoria Fire Department has called upon the public to “learn the sounds of safety” with regards to smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming from your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association with whom the fire department has partnered for the week.

Three loud beeps will always require attention at the least and an evacuation at most, Carli said in a release. Those mean fire or smoke. Single “chirps” every minute or half-minute indicate a failing battery, while chirps that continue after a battery is replaced mean the detector has reached the end of its life and should be replaced like all detectors after 10 years.

“Make sure everyone in your home understands the sounds of your alarms and how to respond. For information about your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturers’ packaging instructions or search the brand and model online,” said Brad Sifert, assistant chief of fire prevention at the Victoria Fire Department.

