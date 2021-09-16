Victoria Flying Club 75th anniversary celebration soars this weekend

Victoria’s Flying Club will touch down near the Victoria International Airport control tower on the day of their 75th anniversary, Sept. 18.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101-1852 Canso Rd., the flying club invites the public to join them in touring civilian and military aircraft, to hear from club members and alumni, and fly in training aircraft such as the Cessna. There will also be displays of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, the PBY Canso amphibious plane, possibly a CF-18 Hornet fighter jet and other aircraft according to the club’s press release.

Proudly celebrating 75 years of aviation excellence, noting alumni include astronaut Robert Thirsk.

“The Victoria Flying Club is blessed with a world-class airport, a large fleet of diverse aircraft, an enthusiastic cadre of experienced flight instructors, and one of the most beautiful locations in Canada to pursue flight training or to simply enjoy the thrill of flight,” said retired brigadier general and CF-18 “Top Gun” instructor Greg Matte.

For students in Grades 10 to 12 and those considering a career in aviation, School District 61 and the University of Victoria will be on-site to offer guidance and information.

