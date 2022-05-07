Victoria Hospice attracts over 300 to first in-person hike since 2019

Participants get ready for the first in-person edition of Hike for Hospice since 2019, at Fisherman’s Wharf Park. (Courtesy of Victoria Hospice)

Victoria Hospice raised $55,000 – over a quarter of its yearly fundraising requirements – during the 11th annual Hike for Hospice on Sunday (May 1).

The event, the first in person since the fundraiser went virtual in 2020, saw more than 300 people, families and four-legged friends participate with photos and t-shirts in honour of loved ones who passed away, with or without the assistance of Victoria Hospice. Several had attended every one since the first Hike for Hospice in 2011.

Victoria Hospice interim director of fund development Wendy Innes said one participant brought their dog Bella, previously the pet of a close friend, now deceased. Another lost their wife only weeks prior.

“It was a really meaningful experience to be with other folks who had a similar experience,” Innes said. “Many of them have been touched by hospice at some point in their life. There’s a collective feeling in terms of everyone understanding what everyone else has gone through.”

The approximately 45-minute hike took participants from Fisherman Wharf Park, down the Inner Harbour’s David Foster walkway, south on Oswego Street and looped back to the park along Dallas Road. The amount raised eclipsed the organization’s $50,000 goal.

Donated funds comprise 50 per cent of hospice’s annual funding, Innes said. Hospice provides inpatient care at Royal Jubilee Hospital, in-house care, palliative response and bereavement counselling for anyone who’s lost a loved one, regardless of their involvement with Victoria Hospice.

“We’re very grateful for the tremendous support of our community. We certainly have more fundraising to do this year … but we’re honoured to be the charity of choice for so many people.”

For more information and donation details, visit victoriahospice.org.

