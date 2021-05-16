Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign exceeds $7 million fundraising goal

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign has exceeded its $7 million goal, but the organization says the need is still there.
The funds go towards securing hospital equipment and a permanent High Acuity Unit (HAU).
A total of $1 million will be used to purchase ventilators, patient monitors, video bronchoscopes, an ultrasound and a continuous renal replacement therapy machine. The other $6 million will go towards the creation of a permanent High Acuity Unit (HAU), which has had its design and building fast-tracked.
HAUs are a type of critical care unit that treats patients who have conditions that are too serious for acute care, but not serious enough for the intensive care unit. An interim HAU at Royal Jubilee Hospital has cared for 250 patients.
The foundation said the donations have helped get new, leading-edge critical care equipment in the hands of caregivers at Royal Jubilee Hospital.
More than 4,000 people donated to the It’s Critical cause.
“We’re tremendously grateful for our giving community’s generosity and support of our hospitals,” the foundation said in a press release. “Together, we can continue to enhance the world-class care we have right here on Vancouver Island.”
The foundation is still accepting donations, which it says will go to other “much-needed critical care resources.” You can donate by calling 250-519-1750 or going to the It’s Critical website (victoriahf.ca/critical).
