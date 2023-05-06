Victoria marks Huntington Disease Awareness Month

May is Huntington Disease Awareness Month and Greater Victoria is showing its support.

According to Oak Bay’s proclamation for Huntington Disease Awareness Month, one in every 7,000 Canadians has Huntington disease (HD) and one in every 5,500 is at risk of developing it. HD causes cells in specific parts of the brain to die. It can lead to incapacitation and eventually death. Individuals with the disease often report experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia. The debilitating brain disorder currently does not have a cure.

The Huntington Society of Canada (HSC) is behind Huntington Disease Awareness Month and is an international leader in efforts to end Huntington disease. In May, HSC celebrates the resilience and hope demonstrated by the HD community. The organization aims to maximize the quality-of-life for people living with HD by delivering valuable support services, enabling others to understand the disease, and supporting research in the hopes of finding a treatment for HD.

Across the country, the HSC has many locations that will be lit up during the month to show support for HD awareness. In Greater Victoria, the Victoria City Hall, Esquimalt Municipal Hall, Saanich Municipal Hall, and the Legislative Building will illuminate in blue and purple. Along with lighting up, Victoria City Hall will raise its Huntington disease awareness flag during the week of May 7-14.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Health