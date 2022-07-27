Victoria park to host 29th Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope

Michael Dunahee was four when he disappeared from the playground of the former Blanshard elementary school. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 29th annual Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope takes to the field on Aug. 5 to 7 at MacDonald Park in James Bay.

After being cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic, the event returns with 18 union-sponsored teams and is raising funds for Child Find BC, a non-profit that works with families and law enforcement to “reduce the incidence of missing and exploited children.”

Child Find BC president Crystal Dunahee said the tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization – $14,000 was raised last time – with money going to printing costs for Child Find BC safety literature and buying equipment for the All About Me ID Kit program.

“Our children are going missing for a variety of reasons in this province and in Canada. The magnitude of this problem is staggering, with so many children reported as missing … it is devastating (for) their families,” Dunahee said in a statement.

There’ll be free, licensed childcare on site for players as well as a kids game at 2 p.m. on the Sunday (Aug. 7).

