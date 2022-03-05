Victoria police team Royal Plungers makes a splash for Special Olympics BC

Special Olympics BC athlete Sheenagh Morrison and Victoria police Const. Dan Galano took a preliminary dip at Willows Beach before a previous Polar Plunge fundraiser event. The 2022 Polar Plunge remains virtual. (Courtesy of VicPD)

It’s unclear yet what Victoria officers plan to do for their chilly Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics BC (SOBC), but the VicPD Royal Plungers are committed to the cause.

The team, which includes Chief Const. Del Manak alongside officers, staff and volunteers, is set to participate in the 2022 Polar Plunge that runs virtually March 5 to 20 this year.

“This is a great event to help individuals with intellectual disabilities, and to support them in achieving their goals in sport, health and wellness,” Manak said in a statement.

This year, the Polar Plunge expects to play a vital part in helping athletes get back to sport and the SOBC community, which are important to their health and well-being.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, plungers from across Greater Victoria dipped into the chilly waters off Willows Beach in Oak Bay. The last couple years, cold-water endeavours have moved to a virtual venue.

The official plunge website at specialolympics.ca offers 10 tips on how to participate – two require snow, which may be hard to find in Greater Victoria in March. Suggestions include to spray yourself with a hose, run through a sprinkler, jump in a kiddie pool, dump ice water over your head, take a chilly ice bath, get hit with a water balloon, step into a cold shower, have a water gun battle, hug a snowman or make a snow angel, and have a snowball fight.

Aside from the in-person fun of the annual Polar Plunge event in Greater Victoria, the pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on athletes with intellectual disabilities, who were already too familiar with the pain of isolation.

“I encourage everyone to support Special Olympics BC, and to consider taking the plunge for our Special Olympics athletes. Let’s all do our part to get our athletes re-connected to their community and back into the programs and games that enrich their lives,” Manak said.

As of March 2, the Royal Plungers had raised nearly $5,000 for SOBC. Visit the team page to support their efforts, or donate directly to SOBC at specialolympics.bc.ca.

