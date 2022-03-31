Victoria Pride Society refocuses festival on 2SLGBTQIA+ community

Victoria’s Pride Parade returns to kick off summer in rainbow style after two years of online celebrations.
The much-anticipated in-person parade is a major part of the Victoria Pride Festival running June 23 to July 2 and hits the streets of the city on Sunday, June 26.
One of Victoria’s largest parades, it follows a new route for 2022 that takes participants east over the Johnston Street bridge, south onto Wharf Street before turning onto Government, Belleville and Menzies streets.
The organization also instilled a new process for vetting festival vendors. The new system aims to shine a light on diversity, equality and inclusion to ensure members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities remain the focus of the festival event that fills MacDonald Park on June 26.
Parade and festival vendor applications, and other information are available at victoriapridesociety.org.
Other signature events include the Youth Pride Kickoff on June 24 at 6 p.m. (location to be determined); the Big Gay Dog Walk, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas Road at Cook Street and the Memorial Drag Ball Game, July 1 at noon in Vic West Park.
Victoria Pride Society also elected nine new board members, named a new president and hired its first executive director. Long-time Victoria resident Britton Kohn (they/she) has been a Pride volunteer since 2011 and served as a director on the board for six years.
“I’m excited to collaborate with both an invigorated board of directors and our first ever executive director to ensure 2SLGBTQIA+ communities are the focus of our parade and festival, especially after two years of living in isolation,” they said.
Executive director Deirdre Rowland (she/her) is a social impact communications strategist for grassroots initiatives.
“We hope to expand our organizational capacity and in this new leadership role I hope to enable the Pride Society to become more sustainable and be better equipped to support inclusivity for all,” she said.
