The Victoria Native Friendship Centre is the beneficiary of a fundraiser done by residents at Amica Somerset House in Victoria, to support youth aging out of care at Raven’s House. (Facebook/Victoria Native Friendship Centre)

Victoria retirement community raises over $20,000 to help Indigenous youth

Amica Somerset House residents help Native Friendship Centre support youth aging out of care

To alleviate some of the pressure on Victoria Native Friendship Centre, Amica Somerset House residence in Victoria has raised over $20,000 for Indigenous youth aging out of care.

The retirement community raised money with a draw for an Indigenous print. Plus, Heather Davis challenged fellow residents to donate and as a result, many gave separately from the raffle to add to the total. The donations will help provide supportive housing aligned with Indigenous culture for youth transitioning out of care at Raven’s House.

The centre currently provides 48 units of low-income housing for students, families and youth aging out of care and over 100 families await approval for housing.

A presentation was scheduled for Monday (July 12) outside of the Victoria Native Friendship Centre in Saanich, with executive director Ron Rice due to accept the cheque.

The centre offers a variety of supports for Indigenous Peoples across the region and works to strengthen individuals and families in these communities. The centre provides services to an estimated 20,000 Indigenous people living off reserve and another 5,000 in First Nations communities in Greater Victoria.

