Outgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (left) and former mayor Gretchen Brewin plant a Garry Oak tree in the Mayor’s Grove in Beacon Hill Park during a past event. Beacon Hill Park will be busy this Sunday for Victoria’s tree appreciation event. (File photo by Derek Ford)

Outgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (left) and former mayor Gretchen Brewin plant a Garry Oak tree in the Mayor’s Grove in Beacon Hill Park during a past event. Beacon Hill Park will be busy this Sunday for Victoria’s tree appreciation event. (File photo by Derek Ford)

Victoria tree appreciation event will take place at Beacon Hill Park this Sunday

The event will feature tree tours, tree planting and kids’ nature activities

Beacon Hill Park will host Victoria’s 2022 tree appreciation day this weekend.

The event will go from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 6) and will include all things trees.

With tree tours, tree planting and a tree health clinic, visitors will be sure to leave with a better appreciation of the environment around them.

City staff, local experts and various non-profit partners will be participating in the event near the central playground.

In addition to the various tree-related activities, visitors can also take part in apple pressing and cider tasting with the LifeCycles Project Society.

There will also be seed-ball making and a native plant giveaway from the City of Victoria’s parks department.

Victoria is currently home to 150,00 trees with 25 per cent of them on land managed by the city. Victoria’s Urban Forest Master Plan recommends 26 different actions that can improve the city’s tree management over the next 50 years.

Among these are the development and implementation of urban forest design guidelines and the creation of a leadership position dedicated to urban forestry. According to the city, the main goals of this plan are focused on developing, maintaining and protecting the city’s urban forest as well as increasing community support for the program.

For more information and for resources on topics such as how to plant and care for trees and Victoria’s tree protection bylaws visit victoria.ca.

READ MORE: Residents invited to battle climate change while helping Sidney grow

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Oak Bay Village teems with costumed guests for family Halloween event
Next story
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

Just Posted

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Basketball legend Steve Nash fired as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick plants trees alongside volunteers during a 2020 tree appreciation event in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich promotes natural intelligence with tree planting event

Chan Hon Goh will lead her ambassador program aimed at increasing access to ballet in Victoria on Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy South Vancouver Island Mycological Society)
Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi