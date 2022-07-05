Photo of Sharon MacDonald and her bike from Great Cycle Challenge Canada.

Victoria woman to complete 5th cycle for child cancer, in memory of late sister

Sharon MacDonald rides fifth ride for child cancer with Great Cycle Challenge Canada to raise $2,500

Once again, Sharon MacDonald, a resident of Victoria, is planning to ride 1,000 km and raise $2,500 or more during the month of August for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in support of its sixth annual Great Cycle Challenge Canada.

This is the fifth time MacDonald has participated in the challenge and over the years she has ridden 5,604 km and raised about $7,447. MacDonald shared with Black Press Media that her goal this year is to hopefully match last year’s funds of $2,700 for 2,900 km.

Great Cycle Challenge Canada encourages cyclists across the country to test themselves and set riding goals throughout August to raise money to fight kids’ cancer.

MacDonald’s personal reasons for being involved with the ride stem from the loss of her sister, Bonnie, after her battle with brain cancer – also called Astrocytoma – at the age of 10 in 1960.

“I’m now trying to help raise awareness of the battles these courageous kids fight and give them hope of the possibility of a cure in their future and for those children yet to be diagnosed,” MacDonald said.

According to Jamie Lamont, Director of Special Events at SickKids Foundation, cancer is the largest killer of Canadian children from disease and over 1,400 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

“Thanks to riders like Sharon, we’re fueling ground-breaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

Founded in 2016, Great Cycle Challenge Canada has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In five years, over 100,000 riders from all provinces and territories have ridden 15.4 million km, raising over $21 million for research, care and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

This year, SickKids Foundation hopes more than 30,000 riders will take part to support kids with cancer.

To learn more about Sharon’s Great Cycle Challenge Canada or to donate to MacDonald’s ride visit: greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/SharonMacDonald.

To participate in Great Cycle Challenge Canada visit: GreatCycleChallenge.ca.

 

