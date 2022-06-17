Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden hosting Ukraine fundraiser concert June 18

Funds will go to the Canada Ukraine Foundation

Abkhazi Garden is hosting a concert fundraiser for the Canada Ukraine Foundation on June 18. (The Teahouse at Abkhazi Garden/Facebook)

Abkhazi Garden is inviting Greater Victoria residents to come see what the historic property has to offer on Canada National Garden Day, all while supporting a worthy cause.

On June 18, the garden will be hosting a special fundraiser in support of Ukraine and the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

The garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the foundation collecting donations throughout the day.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., violinist Tatiana Kostour and guitarist Douglas Hensley will be performing a special concert for the fundraiser.

The Land Conservancy of British Columbia, which owns the garden, said in a news release the property’s history makes for a fitting location to fundraise in support of Ukraine, which has been ravaged by war since Russia invaded in February.

Founded by Prince Nicholas Abkhazi in 1946 after finally settling in Victoria after enduring the hardships of fleeing his homeland of Georgia during the 1921 Bolshevik invasion which saw his father executed, and surviving the Second World War, where he fought for France and was imprisoned in a German prisoner of war camp.

The built the garden to be a garden of peace and healing.

