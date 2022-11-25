Victoria’s Anawim House raises over $340,000 for home for at-risk women

The new residence is scheduled to be open next spring

Anawim House director Terry Edison-Brown speaks at their WE fundraiser at Laurel Point Inn. (Courtesy of Christian J. Stewart Photography)

The Anawim Companions Society almost has enough funding to complete the construction of a new home for women at risk of homelessness after raising over $340,000 at their WE fundraiser.

The event was held at Laurel Point Inn on Nov. 18 and included a silent auction, testimonials and live music.

“We are now looking for operating funds, and that’s $200,000 to $300,000,” director Terry Edison-Brown said. “We want money to go directly to people as much as we possibly can.”

The new women’s house in Victoria will be completed soon and is expected to open this spring. It will be a safe home for women at risk of homelessness due to poverty, fleeing violence or facing health issues.

The society will be raising more money by selling Christmas trees again this year. The sale will begin on Nov. 30, and there will be more than 700 trees on their lot by Dec. 2.

“It puts a smile on our residents’ faces,” director Edison-Brown added. “It gives them the spirit of Christmas.”

The Anawim Companions Society is also looking for clothing donations.

Edison-Brown said they need men’s jeans, socks, underwear, sweaters, jackets and rain gear.

Donors can drop off clothing at Anawim House between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria facing domestic violence shelter space crisis

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

homeless housing