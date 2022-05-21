Victoria’s Chinatown set to awaken with May 29 festival

The Gates of Harmonious Interest on Fisgard Street are seen in Victoria’s Chinatown. The Awakening Chinatown Fest is coming to the area on May 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s historic Chinatown is going to be abuzz with activity at the end of the month with the Awakening Chinatown Fest on May 29.

The free event is being organized by the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society, Wong Sheung Kung Fu, Chinese Consolidated Business Association, local businesses and Pacific Opera Victoria as part of a new collaboration to mark the 20th anniversary of Asian Heritage Month, celebrated each May.

“After two years of a pandemic, it’s time to come together and celebrate the resilience and contributions of Asian peoples in British Columbia,” read a news release. “At a time when the world is dedicated to learning, growing and ending racism, honouring Asian Canadian history has an additional level of significance.”

The event’s theme is “continuing a legacy of greatness,” and it serves to celebrate the contributions Chinese Canadians have and continue to make in the country.

Running from 1 to 5 p.m., the event will feature a Dotting of the Eyes ceremony to “awaken the lions,” an allegorical awakening of Chinatown itself after the pandemic, lion dancing and traditional martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese dance and opera performances, tours of Chinatown explaining the history and cultural richness of the area, and plenty of opportunities to play and learn traditional Chinese games and arts such as calligraphy.

