The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)

VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

The horse was escorted safely back to dry land

Two days after training for a livestock emergency rescue, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team was called in for a real rescue of a horse trapped in the Oliver canal.

ALERT volunteers, including the brand inspector and his team, members of the Oliver Fire Department, and veterinary personnel spent the weekend of April 22 training.

Then, on April 24, the Oliver Fire Department put in a call to the brand inspector for help.

The horse had fallen into the canal, and after a while, the rescue teams were able to direct the horse over to a section where it was able to escape.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animalsrescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hike for Hospice returns to James Bay this weekend
Next story
Metchosin wildlife rehab centre launches latest eagle cam star

Just Posted

Donna Friedlander, owner of Tally-Ho greets each horse living at Hidden Acres Farm in Central Saanich by name. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria’s oldest tourism business trots into 120th year

Red dress and pin for Red Dress Day, which Langford students will mark on Friday. (Courtesy of Renee Hislop)
Langford students to hang red dresses to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin suggests checking out its critter cam to catch glimpses of an eagle currently in care. (Wild ARC/Facebook)
Metchosin wildlife rehab centre launches latest eagle cam star

Belmont Bulldogs lineman Dontae Bull back in 2017 before he suited up with Fresno State University. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford grad Dontae Bull picked first overall in CFL draft