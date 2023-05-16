VIDEO: Firefighters pluck 7 ducklings from Saanich parking lot, storm drain

Baby ducks rounded up, reunited in a pond near the fire hall

Saanich Capt. Noah Elam gently dumps a bundle of ducklings onto the grass under the watchful eye of mom. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

A family of ducks is happily reunited thanks to Saanich firefighters noticing the wayward babies.

As one Saanich firefighter was recently heading home from the main fire hall, adjacent to municipal hall, he spotted a handful of ducklings under his parked vehicle.

DC notices three baby 🦆 under his truck when going home. Capt Elam and the DC wrangle them up. Walk to the nearest (pond) Saanich Muni Hall to find mom. They find FF Davy-Saxl retrieving four more from a storm drain. Captain Elam releases all 7 baby ducks to their worried mom. pic.twitter.com/vyrBjRppHm — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) May 16, 2023

He and Capt. Noah Elam wrangled them up and walked to the nearest pond in search of mom, the Saanich Fire Department said in a Tuesday (May 16) social media post.

Along the way, they discovered firefighter Allistair Davy-Saxl retrieving four more ducklings from a storm drain.

After bundling the seven ducklings into a recycling bin, Elam gently dumped them onto the grass near the pond, under the watchful eye of mom.

A final video in the post shows the family enjoying a worry-free swim.

