Morning visitor takes in the sights

Sooke residents were treated to a special visitor Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Linda Gabriel)

Residents in Drennan Woods, a condominium complex in Sooke were treated to a special morning visitor.

The quintessential storybook owl made an appearance shortly after 7 a.m. on July 12, taking in the view while allowing residents to capture pictures and video.

Great horned owls are native to North America and are also known as tiger owls or hoot owls.

