VIDEO: Local heroes leave a lasting impact on the West Shore

Find the 2022 Local Hero Award honourees in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette.

In every community there are individuals who go above and beyond to make the area a special place. Whether that’s volunteering with local organizations, inspiring others with works of art or risking their lives to keep everyone safe, these people don’t do it for the recognition.

That’s where we come in.

The Local Hero Awards shine a spotlight on those who often hide from it, showcasing all the good they do for the West Shore. This year, we recognize 12 individuals who have been working tirelessly across the West Shore to help improve the lives of others. From community nominations, we have selected these individuals based on their legacies and lasting contributions to the West Shore. To learn more about each honouree, please watch the video below.

We’ll also be releasing profiles online on all of the honourees over the next several days. But if you can’t wait, you can find the special feature in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette or online here.

In the meantime, meet the man behind the hand-carved masks all of the honorees will receive. Howard La Fortune has been craving for more than 40 years and was pushed into the international spotlight during the pandemic for his works of art.

We hope you enjoy reading this special feature!

For more information on how to nominate someone for a 2023 Local Hero Award, email publisher@goldstreamgazette.com. Nominations are now open.

