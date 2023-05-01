VIDEO: Smile cookies raise cash for Island kids, families facing health crises

May 1 to 7 marks 10th year of Tim Horton’s smile cookie campaign

Veronica Carroll, CEO of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, picks a smile cookie to kick off the smile cookie campaign at Tim Hortons. The campaign, which runs May 1 to 7, has raised $362,585 for the foundation in the last nine years. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

In Greater Victoria, the annual smile cookie campaign brings grins to families and faces at Jeneece Place in View Royal for the 10th year.

Tim Hortons’ smile cookie campaign runs May 1 to 7 with 100 per cent of the funds raised by 23 Tim Hortons restaurants across the Capital Regional District going to the Children’s Health Foundation to support Jeneece Place, a home away from home next door to Victoria General Hospital.

“We are immensely grateful to participating Tim Hortons franchisees across Greater Victoria for their decade of support,” said foundation CEO Veronica Carroll. “The annual Tim Hortons smile cookie campaigns have raised access to health care for Island kids and help us keep families close when children are in the hospital. That’s definitely something to smile about.”

Foundation staff and volunteers will be at participating restaurants during the campaign to have some fun, provide more information about Jeneece Place, and thank cookie buyers.

Last year, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada raised $15 million for more than 600 charities and community groups. The smile cookie program has raised more than $90 million since its inception.

In nine years it has raised $362,585 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

Find locations or the preorder form online here.

