It seems a seal was just as interested in the spawning salmon as visiting humans at Goldstream Provincial Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Courtesy of Ruban Rebalkin)

VIDEO: Sneaky seal spotted at salmon spawning site in Langford river

A Goldstream Provincial Park visitor caught an unusual guest along the river’s edge

Goldstream Provincial Park is one of Vancouver Island’s top destinations for watching the annual salmon spawning, but one lucky visitor spotted an unusual guest taking advantage of the busy river this week.

Ruban Rebalkin was visiting the park with his family the morning of Nov. 11 when his daughters spied a seal slipping into the water near the visitor’s parking lot – a fair distance up river from the estuary. Rebalkin was able to capture the unlikely sighting on video and shared it with Black Press Media.

Harbour seals are easy to spot along the coast of Vancouver Island, especially where there are fish to be found. However, encountering one on a riverbed is not all that common.

“We saw a BC Parks employee who said he had been working there for 30 years and had never seen such a thing,” Rebalkin said in an email.

