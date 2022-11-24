The showcase opens at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Nov. 26. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

VIDEO: Victoria’s Habitat for Humanity sparks magic with annual Gingerbread Showcase

The holiday season is off to a tasty start with Habitat for Humanity’s annual Gingerbread Showcase.

With so many amazing holiday events happening across Greater Victoria, it can be hard to fit them all into one month, but Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase should be at the top of the list.

Visitors are invited to take in the sights and smells (but not tastes) of this year’s showcase for a good cause.

Open to the public beginning Nov. 26, Habitat’s theme is “magical,” and the bakers did not disappoint.

With magically-inspired, ornate designs ranging from the great hall in Hogwarts to Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World, these 100 per cent edible, structural treats are truly something to behold.

This year is the 14th Gingerbread Showcase that Habitat for Humanity has hosted, raising over $536,769 in the process.

Jenessa Mattson, manager of marketing and communication at Habitat for Humanity said funds raised through this event are ear-marked for building.

“The proceeds from the Gingerbread Showcase go directly into the build fund here at Habitat Victoria, to help local families build strength, stability and independence through affordable home-ownership,” Mattson said.

Since it was founded in 1990, Habitat for Humanity Victoria has shown what real magic is, building 34 homes, funded by events like the Gingerbread Showcase.

This year’s showcase offers an easy donation method, allowing visitors to simply tap their card or mobile pay at the station with their favorite gingerbread creation.

Every donation is a vote and each baker has the opportunity to win awards for best interpretation of the theme and the people’s choice award.

The Gingerbread Showcase will go until Jan. 2 at the Parkside Hotel and Spa.

