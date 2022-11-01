The Town of View Royal is inviting active transportation users to a series of bike tours through the town to provide feedback as work continues on the first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of View Royal is inviting active transportation users to a series of bike tours through the town to provide feedback as work continues on the first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

View Royal hosting bike tours to guide active transportation plan

Three tours on Nov. 5 and 6 will allow cyclists to provide feedback on infrastructure

The Town of View Royal is inviting the public to tour the community by bike so they can provide feedback on their cycling experience as the town develops its first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan.

Three, two-hour bike tours are scheduled, and all users of the town’s existing transportation network are invited, not just View Royal residents.

Tours will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Each identical tour will explore the town’s existing active transportation infrastructure, including the E&N Rail Trail and Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

Limited spots are available for each tour. All participants must be 18 or older and are required to bring their own bike and helmet. Registration for the tours is available on the town’s website.

READ MORE: Sid Tobias elected mayor of View Royal

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Town of View RoyalWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi

Just Posted

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy South Vancouver Island Mycological Society)
Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi

The Town of View Royal is inviting active transportation users to a series of bike tours through the town to provide feedback as work continues on the first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan. (Black Press Media file photo)
View Royal hosting bike tours to guide active transportation plan

Campus View Elementary in Saanich has a new soft, non-slip playground surface made from 281 recycled B.C. scrap tires. (Courtesy Tire Stewardship BC)
Old tires give one Saanich elementary school’s playground a sustainable makeover

Police have arrested the suspect they think is involved in a series of armed robberies related to online listings for used gaming systems. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect arrested after four armed robberies in Greater Victoria