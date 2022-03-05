Vital Vittles reopens doors after pandemic

First meal served up on March 18

Soup’s on once again at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

Vital Vittles volunteers will serve up soup, salad, a main course meal and other goodies to some of Sooke’s most vulnerable people for the first time since the kitchen closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital Vittles’ free meal program is open every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church dining room at 1962 Murray Rd. Premier John Horgan and his staff will join in on the re-opening on March 18.

“We look forward to serving our community once again,” said Liz Johnson, the group’s spokesperson.

Vital Vittles began more than 18 years ago as a place for anyone to go for coffee and a sandwich. Over the years, it developed into a lunch program.

“Some people’s needs are not always food but fellowship. We’re trying to fill all needs,” Johnson said.

