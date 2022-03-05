Vital Vittles opens its doors to the dining room on March 18. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Vital Vittles reopens doors after pandemic

First meal served up on March 18

Soup’s on once again at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

Vital Vittles volunteers will serve up soup, salad, a main course meal and other goodies to some of Sooke’s most vulnerable people for the first time since the kitchen closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital Vittles’ free meal program is open every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church dining room at 1962 Murray Rd. Premier John Horgan and his staff will join in on the re-opening on March 18.

“We look forward to serving our community once again,” said Liz Johnson, the group’s spokesperson.

Vital Vittles began more than 18 years ago as a place for anyone to go for coffee and a sandwich. Over the years, it developed into a lunch program.

“Some people’s needs are not always food but fellowship. We’re trying to fill all needs,” Johnson said.

