Children’s Health Foundation donors and volunteers Tracey and Adrian D’Silva. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)

Children’s Health Foundation donors and volunteers Tracey and Adrian D’Silva. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)

Volunteers decorate Jeneece Place in Victoria for 11th christmas in a row

Every year since it opened, a volunteer couple has decorated Jeneece Place for the holidays, lifting spirits along the way.

Tracey and Adrian D’Silva have once again showed up for the children, like they do every year, with decorations and hundred of lights.

Jeneece Place is a home in Victoria where children who come to the city for medical treatment can stay with their families.

The home is located on the grounds of Victoria General Hospital.

Jeneece Place often has guests during the holidays, which is why the D’Silva’s show up every year to deck the halls.

Their kindness and generosity have sparked something in others, with local companies reaching out to lend a helping hand.

This year, BC Hydro stopped by with a bucket truck to help hang 160 strands of lights, donated by Canadian Tire.

“We know the holiday season can be especially difficult for Jeneece Place families and what Tracey and Adrian continue to do each and every year for those families is extraordinary,” Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island CEO, Veronica Carroll, said in a statement. “Their generosity and dedication lift the spirits of Jeneece Place families and brighten the holidays with light and optimism.”

It takes around 11,000 lights to cover the house and garden.

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, which operates Jeneece Place, estimates that it takes about 24 hours to put up all the lights, spanning over three or four days.

READ MORE: Jeneece Place celebrates 10 years of offering Island families a ‘safe landing place’

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmasjeneece place

 

Holiday lights at Jeneece Place bring happiness to children who are struggling with illness. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)

Holiday lights at Jeneece Place bring happiness to children who are struggling with illness. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria Green Team takes on invasive plants in Patricia Bay Park

Just Posted

Volunteers (from left) Adrian D’Silva, Alex Wright, Veronica Carroll, Mike Lukoni, Tracey D’Silva. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)
Volunteers decorate Jeneece Place in Victoria for 11th christmas in a row

The shop uses funds from resales and donations to fund community programs that support women and others. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Women in Need Resale non-profit opens new shop in Saanich, ‘it was a labour of love’

North Saanich’s Michael Kaeshammer will complete his current cross-Canada tour with two nights at SIdney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
North Saanich’s Michael Kaeshammer comes home with two shows after cross-country tour

Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team worked to clean an invasive plant from Patricia Bay Park. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)
Greater Victoria Green Team takes on invasive plants in Patricia Bay Park